JOINN Laboratories Announces Governance Amendments Ahead of Legal Changes

JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6127) ) has issued an update.

JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association and the rules of procedures for its general meeting of shareholders. These changes are in response to the upcoming amendments to the Company Law of the People’s Republic of China, effective from July 1, 2024. The key amendments include altering the number of directors on the board and removing the supervisory committee, aligning with legal and regulatory updates. These changes are expected to impact the company’s governance structure and could influence its operational efficiency and compliance with new legal standards.

More about JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. Class H

JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, focusing on providing laboratory services and research support for drug development and testing.

Average Trading Volume: 6,769,040

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$26.27B

