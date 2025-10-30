JOINN Laboratories Announces Board Re-election Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6127) ) is now available.

JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. has announced the proposed election of a new session of its board of directors as the current term is set to expire. All current board members have expressed their intention to stand for re-election at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting in 2025. This move is in line with the company’s governance practices and aims to ensure continuity in leadership. The re-elected directors will serve a three-year term, and their remuneration details will be disclosed in the company’s annual report.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6127) stock is a Hold with a HK$16.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:6127 Stock Forecast page.

More about JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. Class H

JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on providing comprehensive drug development services. The company is primarily engaged in laboratory research and development, offering services that support the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 6,769,040

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$26.27B

