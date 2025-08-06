JMDC Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

JMDC Inc. ( (JP:4483) ) has issued an announcement.

JMDC Inc. reported significant financial growth for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025, with a 32.5% increase in revenue and a 48.8% rise in operating profit compared to the same period last year. This growth reflects the company’s strategic focus on its core operations after discontinuing its dispensing pharmacy support business, enhancing its market positioning and potentially increasing shareholder value.

More about JMDC Inc.

JMDC Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the healthcare industry. It focuses on providing data solutions and services that support the healthcare sector, including analytics and insights for medical institutions and pharmaceutical companies.

Average Trading Volume: 399,324

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen261.4B

