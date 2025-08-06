JK Paper Limited Announces 64th Annual General Meeting Details

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from JK Paper Limited ( (IN:JKPAPER) ) is now available.

JK Paper Limited has announced the publication of newspaper advertisements regarding its 64th Annual General Meeting, e-voting, and book closure. This announcement, in compliance with regulatory requirements, signifies the completion of the dispatch of the Annual Report for the fiscal year 2024-25, highlighting the company’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

More about JK Paper Limited

JK Paper Limited is a prominent player in the paper industry, primarily engaged in manufacturing and distributing a wide range of paper products. The company focuses on producing high-quality paper for various applications, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 34,111

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 59.22B INR

