JK Paper Limited Announces 64th Annual General Meeting Details

An announcement from JK Paper Limited ( (IN:JKPAPER) ) is now available.
JK Paper Limited has announced the publication of newspaper advertisements regarding its 64th Annual General Meeting, e-voting, and book closure. This announcement, in compliance with regulatory requirements, signifies the completion of the dispatch of the Annual Report for the fiscal year 2024-25, highlighting the company’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.
More about JK Paper Limited
JK Paper Limited is a prominent player in the paper industry, primarily engaged in manufacturing and distributing a wide range of paper products. The company focuses on producing high-quality paper for various applications, catering to both domestic and international markets.
Average Trading Volume: 34,111
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: 59.22B INR
