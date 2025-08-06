Jiujiuwang Food International Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Jiujiuwang Food International Limited ( (HK:1927) ) has shared an update.

Jiujiuwang Food International Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 29, 2025, to discuss and approve the interim results for the first half of 2025 and consider an interim dividend. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential shareholder returns.

More about Jiujiuwang Food International Limited

Jiujiuwang Food International Limited operates in the food industry, focusing on the production and distribution of food products. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 311,428

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$113.3M

For a thorough assessment of 1927 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue