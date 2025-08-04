Jintai Energy Faces Non-Compliance After Director Resignation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Jintai Energy Holdings Limited ( (HK:2728) ) has provided an update.

Jintai Energy Holdings Limited announced the resignation of Ms. Cao Yuqi as a non-executive director and her departure from the nomination committee, effective August 4, 2025, due to her other business commitments. This resignation has resulted in non-compliance with certain gender diversity requirements of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules, prompting the company to seek suitable candidates to fill the vacancies within three months.

More about Jintai Energy Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 11,938,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$133.7M

