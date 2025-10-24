Jinkushal Industries Releases Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Jinkushal Industries Limited ( (IN:JKIPL) ) is now available.

Jinkushal Industries Limited has announced the approval of its un-audited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The Board of Directors reviewed and approved both standalone and consolidated financial results, as recommended by the Audit Committee. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, with the results being made available on the company’s website and published in newspapers. The meeting where these decisions were made commenced at 10:00 AM and concluded at 11:50 PM.

More about Jinkushal Industries Limited

Average Trading Volume: 39,878

For a thorough assessment of JKIPL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue