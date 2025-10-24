Jinkushal Industries Approves Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Jinkushal Industries Limited ( (IN:JKIPL) ) is now available.

Jinkushal Industries Limited announced the approval of its un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Board of Directors, following recommendations from the Audit Committee, approved the standalone and consolidated financial results during a meeting held on October 24, 2025. The meeting also took note of the Limited Review Report on these financial results. This announcement is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015, and the results will be published in newspapers and uploaded on the company’s website.

More about Jinkushal Industries Limited

Average Trading Volume: 39,878

See more insights into JKIPL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue