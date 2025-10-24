Jinkushal Industries Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Jinkushal Industries Limited ( (IN:JKIPL) ) is now available.

Jinkushal Industries Limited has announced the approval of its un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, following a board meeting held on October 24, 2025. The results, both standalone and consolidated, were recommended by the Audit Committee and have been uploaded to the company’s website. This development is expected to keep stakeholders informed and maintain transparency in the company’s financial disclosures.

Average Trading Volume: 39,878

