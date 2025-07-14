Jinke Smart Services Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Jinke Smart Services Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:9666) ).

Jinke Smart Services Group Co., Ltd. announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles within the company. The announcement highlights the structure of the board committees, which include the Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Environmental, Social and Governance Committees. This update reflects the company’s governance structure and may impact its strategic direction and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9666) stock is a Hold with a HK$8.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jinke Smart Services Group Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:9666 Stock Forecast page.

More about Jinke Smart Services Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Jinke Smart Services Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the smart services industry. The company focuses on providing a range of smart services, likely including technology-driven solutions, to enhance operational efficiencies and customer experiences.

Average Trading Volume: 724,825

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$4.24B

See more insights into 9666 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue