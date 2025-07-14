Jinke Smart Services Announces Board Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jinke Smart Services Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:9666) ) has issued an announcement.

Jinke Smart Services Group Co., Ltd. announced the resignation of Mr. Xu Guofu as a non-executive director and chairman of the environmental, social, and governance committee, effective 14 July 2025, due to a change in work arrangements. The company has appointed Mr. Wu Xiaoli as the new chairman of the environmental, social, and governance committee. This change in the board is in compliance with the Takeovers Code, following consent from the Executive, and is not expected to impact the company’s operations or stakeholder interests significantly.

More about Jinke Smart Services Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Jinke Smart Services Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on smart services. The company operates within the smart services industry, providing a range of services that likely include technology-driven solutions tailored to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience.

Average Trading Volume: 724,825

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$4.24B

