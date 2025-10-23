Jinhui Holdings Delays Circular Dispatch for Vessel Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jinhui Holdings Co. Ltd. ( (HK:0137) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Jinhui Holdings Co. Ltd. announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to its substantial acquisition of three vessels. The delay is due to the need for additional time to prepare and finalize financial information, including working capital sufficiency and indebtedness statements. This postponement is expected to impact the timeline for shareholder review and approval, potentially affecting the company’s operational plans and stakeholder expectations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0137) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.00 price target.

More about Jinhui Holdings Co. Ltd.

Jinhui Holdings Co. Ltd. is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, operating in the shipping industry. The company focuses on the acquisition and management of vessels, which is a key component of its business strategy.

Average Trading Volume: 23,812

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$355.3M

