Jindalee Lithium Limited Announces AGM and Proxy Voting Details

Jindalee Resources Limited ( (AU:JLL) ) has shared an update.

Jindalee Lithium Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for 9:30 am on November 20, 2025, in West Perth, Western Australia. The company is opting for electronic distribution of the Notice of Meeting and accompanying materials, which can be accessed via their website and the ASX market announcements page. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy, with instructions available for online, mail, in-person, fax, and mobile submissions. Proxy voting instructions must be received by 9:30 am on November 18, 2025, to be valid.

