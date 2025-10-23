Jindal Steel Initiates Postal Ballot for Remote E-Voting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. ( (IN:JINDALSTEL) ) is now available.

Jindal Steel Limited has announced the initiation of a postal ballot process, in compliance with regulatory requirements, to facilitate electronic voting for its members. The company has engaged CDSL to provide remote e-voting services, with the voting period set from October 24 to November 22, 2025. The results of the voting will be disclosed by November 25, 2025, and will be made available on the company’s website and other relevant platforms. This move is part of the company’s efforts to ensure transparency and engage its stakeholders effectively.

Jindal Steel Limited, formerly known as Jindal Steel & Power Limited, operates in the steel industry, focusing on the production and distribution of steel products. The company is a key player in the Indian market, serving various sectors with its steel manufacturing capabilities.

