Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Announces Trading Halt Pending Inside Information Release

Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited Class H ( (HK:6122) ) has shared an update.

Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited has announced a trading halt of its H shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, effective from March 12, 2025. This suspension is pending the release of an announcement concerning inside information about the bank, which could have significant implications for its operations and stakeholders.

More about Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited Class H

Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates within the banking industry, focusing on providing financial services primarily in rural areas. The company is not authorized to conduct banking or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong and is not supervised by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

YTD Price Performance: -12.00%

Average Trading Volume: 1,241

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €246.7M

See more insights into 6122 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com