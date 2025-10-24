Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Reports Increased Profit Amid Revenue Dip

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. ( (HK:3320) ) is now available.

Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of China Resources Pharmaceutical Group, reported its unaudited financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The company saw a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous year, but net profit increased, indicating improved operational efficiency. The financials show a positive cash flow and an increase in total assets, suggesting a stable financial position. However, the figures have not been audited and may be subject to adjustments, prompting caution among investors.

More about China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. is a major player in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The company holds a significant equity interest in Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical, which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 16,744,630

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$30.6B

