Jiangxi Rimag Group Advances in AI Medical Imaging with Strategic Data Collaboration

Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2522) ) has issued an update.

Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. has announced a strategic collaboration with Beijing Rimag Sunshine Medical Information Technology Co Ltd., Beijing Data Pioneer Zone Service Co., Ltd., and Beijing International Computing Power Service Co., Ltd. to establish a high-quality medical imaging database. This partnership, leveraging the Beijing Artificial Intelligence Data Sandbox, aims to transform the company’s data assets into marketable products, marking a significant breakthrough with the successful execution of a RMB10 million contract. The initiative aligns with national policies on data element marketization and is expected to bolster the company’s business development and competitive edge in the AI-based medical imaging sector.

More about Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on AI-based medical imaging. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in the data business sector, aiming to enhance its competitiveness through strategic collaborations.

