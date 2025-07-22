Jiangxi Copper Schedules Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jiangxi Copper Company ( (HK:0358) ) has issued an announcement.

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited has announced that its Board of Directors will convene on August 28, 2025, to consider and approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited is a prominent player in the mining and metals industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of copper and related products. The company operates in the People’s Republic of China and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

