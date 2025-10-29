Jiangsu Expressway Approves Key Resolutions and Capital Increase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jiangsu Expressway Co ( (HK:0177) ) has issued an announcement.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited held its sixteenth board meeting of the eleventh session, where all resolutions were approved unanimously. Key decisions included the approval of the Third Quarterly Report of 2025, the General Manager’s report on the company’s third-quarter work, and a significant capital increase for its subsidiary, Jiangsu Danjin Expressway Co., Ltd. The capital increase, amounting to RMB3,534,265,840, aims to enhance the subsidiary’s financial standing and operational capacity, potentially impacting the company’s market position and stakeholder interests positively.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited is a joint-stock limited company established in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the development, operation, and management of toll expressways and roads. The company focuses on the infrastructure sector, providing essential transportation services within the region.

Average Trading Volume: 6,241,123

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$68.78B

