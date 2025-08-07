JGC Holdings Reports Significant Foreign Exchange Losses

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

JGC ( (JP:1963) ) has shared an update.

JGC Holdings Corporation reported non-operating expenses amounting to 3,355 million yen in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 due to foreign exchange losses. This financial impact was caused by the appreciation of the yen, affecting the company’s foreign currency-denominated assets and liabilities, which could influence its financial results.

More about JGC

JGC Holdings Corporation operates in the engineering and construction industry, providing comprehensive project management and engineering services. The company focuses on delivering solutions for energy, infrastructure, and industrial projects, positioning itself as a key player in the global market.

Average Trading Volume: 979,067

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen344.3B

