JGC Holdings Completes New Share Issuance for Performance Units

JGC ( (JP:1963) ) has issued an update.

JGC Holdings Corporation has completed the payment procedure for issuing new shares as a Performance Share Unit, as approved by its Board of Directors. This issuance involves 43,546 common shares at an issue price of 1,248 yen per share, amounting to 54,345,408 yen, and is directed towards directors and executive officers of its subsidiaries, potentially impacting the company’s governance and incentive structures.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1963) stock is a Hold with a Yen1200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on JGC stock, see the JP:1963 Stock Forecast page.

More about JGC

JGC Holdings Corporation operates in the engineering and construction industry, focusing on delivering comprehensive project management services. The company is known for its expertise in the design and execution of large-scale infrastructure and industrial projects, serving various sectors including energy, chemicals, and environmental solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 976,437

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen348.5B

