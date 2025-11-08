JFrog Ltd. Reports Strong Q3 Earnings and Growth

Jfrog Ltd. ((FROG)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

JFrog Ltd. recently held its earnings call, revealing a positive sentiment driven by strong financial performance and strategic advancements. The company showcased significant revenue growth and enterprise customer expansion, with notable successes in the cloud and security segments. However, challenges such as cloud adoption for AI workloads and longer sales cycles for security solutions were also acknowledged.

Strong Revenue Growth

JFrog reported total revenue of $136.9 million for the third quarter, marking a 26% increase year-over-year. The company saw a remarkable 50% growth in cloud revenue, reaching $63.4 million. This robust financial performance underscores JFrog’s successful strategies in expanding its market presence and enhancing its product offerings.

Enterprise Customer Expansion

The company experienced a substantial increase in enterprise customers, with those spending more than $1 million annually growing by 54% to 71. Additionally, customers spending over $100,000 annually increased by 16% to 1,121. This expansion reflects JFrog’s ability to attract and retain high-value clients, contributing to its sustained growth.

High Net Dollar Retention

JFrog’s net dollar retention rate stood at an impressive 118%, indicating strong customer retention and expansion. This metric highlights the company’s success in maintaining customer loyalty and increasing revenue from existing clients through enhanced services and solutions.

Success in Security Segment

JFrog’s security solutions, including JFrog Curation and Advanced Security, played a pivotal role in securing significant customer wins. Notably, the company closed a $9 million deal with the UK Customs and Revenue Agency, showcasing the effectiveness and appeal of its security offerings.

Innovation in AI and Machine Learning

The company announced new AI and ML capabilities, such as JFrog Fly and the AI catalog, which expand their platform offerings and address emerging trends in AI software package volume. These innovations position JFrog at the forefront of technological advancements, catering to the growing demand for AI-driven solutions.

Challenges in Cloud Adoption

Despite the successes, JFrog acknowledged challenges in cloud adoption for AI workloads. Customers remain hesitant due to unpredictable compute costs and security concerns, which could impact the pace of cloud integration and usage.

Longer Sales Cycles for Security Solutions

JFrog noted that sales cycles for its security solutions are lengthening. Customers require more time to transition from existing solutions and adopt new security measures, which could influence the timing of revenue recognition in this segment.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, JFrog anticipates full-year 2025 revenue to be between $523 million and $525 million, with cloud growth estimated at 40% to 42%. The company plans to continue its strategic investments in AI and machine learning, along with a focus on holistic security solutions, to drive future growth and secure multiyear contracts across various verticals.

In conclusion, JFrog’s earnings call highlighted a positive outlook with strong financial performance and strategic advancements in key areas. While challenges in cloud adoption and security sales cycles persist, the company’s innovative solutions and expanding customer base position it well for continued success.

