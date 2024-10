Jervois Global Limited (AU:JRV) has released an update.

Jervois Global Limited has announced the cessation of 12.8 million options and 554,291 performance rights due to the expiry of options and lapse of conditional rights as conditions were not met. The options expired on October 11, 2024, and the performance rights lapsed on September 30, 2024, as detailed in their latest securities update.

