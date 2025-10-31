Jerónimo Martins Reports Strong Sales and Profit Growth

Jeronimo Martins, Sgps ( (JRONY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Jeronimo Martins, Sgps presented to its investors.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. is a multinational retail group based in Portugal, primarily operating in the food distribution sector with a significant presence in Poland, Portugal, and Colombia. The company is known for its focus on price leadership and efficiency in its operations.

In the first nine months of 2025, Jerónimo Martins reported a robust financial performance with a 7.1% increase in sales, reaching €26.5 billion. The company’s EBITDA grew by 10.9% to €1.8 billion, and net profit rose to €484 million, reflecting a 10% increase from the previous year.

Key financial highlights include a strong sales growth across all markets, particularly in Poland and Colombia, where the company expanded its store network and maintained a focus on cost efficiency. The investment program amounted to €816 million, supporting store openings and remodelling projects. Despite rising costs and competitive pressures, the company successfully improved its EBITDA margin to 6.8%.

Looking ahead, Jerónimo Martins remains committed to enhancing its market position through strategic investments in store expansions and remodelling, with plans to open numerous new stores across its operating regions. The company aims to continue its focus on price competitiveness and operational efficiency to maintain consumer preference and profitability in a challenging economic environment.

