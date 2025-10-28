Jenscare Scientific Unveils Promising Clinical Results at TCT 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jenscare Scientific Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:9877) ) has issued an announcement.

Jenscare Scientific Co., Ltd. announced remarkable results from its multi-product portfolio at the TCT 2025 conference in San Francisco. The LuX-Valve Plus TRINITY study showed a 97% device success rate and significant improvements in patients’ cardiac function and quality of life. The JensClip and Ken-Valve studies also demonstrated promising outcomes, positioning Jenscare as a leader in transcatheter heart valve therapies and potentially impacting its market presence positively.

Jenscare Scientific Co., Ltd. is a company based in the People’s Republic of China, specializing in medical technology. It focuses on developing innovative transcatheter heart valve therapies, targeting conditions such as tricuspid regurgitation and mitral valve issues, with a market focus on high-risk surgical patients.

Average Trading Volume: 683,868

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$6.1B

