Jenscare Scientific Clarifies Safety Results in Recent Announcements

Jenscare Scientific Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:9877) ) has provided an update.

Jenscare Scientific Co., Ltd. issued a clarification announcement regarding previous releases dated October 28 and 29, 2025. The clarification addressed revisions made to correct an error in the October 28 announcement concerning the follow-up period of safety results. The safety results, which remained unchanged, included data on cardiovascular events and other complications. The announcement emphasized that despite the error correction, the overall safety results were accurate, and stakeholders should exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

More about Jenscare Scientific Co. Ltd. Class H

Jenscare Scientific Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on developing medical devices. The company is involved in creating innovative solutions for cardiac care, including products like LuX-Valve Plus, JensClip, and Ken-Valve.

Average Trading Volume: 671,666

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$5.85B

See more data about 9877 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

