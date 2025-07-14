JD Logistics Reports Significant Decline in Deppon Logistics’ Mid-Year Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from JD Logistics, Inc. ( (HK:2618) ) is now available.

JD Logistics, Inc. announced a significant decline in the estimated results for its subsidiary, Deppon Logistics Co., Ltd., for the first half of 2025. Deppon expects a substantial decrease in net profit, with figures ranging from RMB40.40 million to RMB52.40 million, marking a drop of approximately 84.26% to 87.86% compared to the previous year. Additionally, Deppon anticipates a net loss after non-recurring items, indicating a shift from profit to loss. These results highlight challenges faced by Deppon, impacting JD Logistics’ overall financial performance and potentially affecting investor sentiment.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2618) stock is a Buy with a HK$15.70 price target.

More about JD Logistics, Inc.

JD Logistics, Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in logistics services. It operates through its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities, focusing on providing comprehensive logistics solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 10,604,763

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$87.62B

