JD Health Grants Share Awards to Align Employee Interests

JD Health International Inc. announced the grant of 2,275,023 share awards to its employees under the Post-IPO Share Award Scheme, representing approximately 0.07% of the total issued shares. This initiative aims to align employee interests with the company’s growth and profitability goals, encouraging long-term contributions. The share awards have a vesting period ranging from 0.5 to 4 years, with no performance targets attached. A clawback mechanism is in place to address any potential misconduct or employment termination, ensuring compliance with company policies and regulations.

JD Health International Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the healthcare industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with stock codes 6618 and 86618, offering a range of health-related services and products.

