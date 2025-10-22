JCU CORPORATION Advances Kumamoto Facility Completion Date

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

JCU CORPORATION ( (JP:4975) ) has issued an update.

JCU CORPORATION has announced an earlier completion date for its Kumamoto Facility, moving it from December 2025 to October 31, 2025, due to smoother-than-expected construction progress. This change is expected to have a minor impact on the company’s financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with no significant implications for stakeholders anticipated at this time.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4975) stock is a Buy with a Yen4015.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on JCU CORPORATION stock, see the JP:4975 Stock Forecast page.

More about JCU CORPORATION

JCU CORPORATION operates in the industrial sector, focusing on the development and production of research, factory, and warehouse facilities. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its strategic investments in infrastructure to enhance operational capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 65,986

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen114.5B

For an in-depth examination of 4975 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue