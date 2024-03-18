JB Foods Unveils Third Sukuk Wakalah Issuance

JB Foods Ltd. (SG:BEW) has released an update.

JB Foods Limited has announced the third issuance of Sukuk Wakalah slated for 18 March 2024, with a RM 100 million nominal value and a 5.90% semi-annual distribution rate. The proceeds will be utilized for Shariah-compliant purposes including capital expenditures, refinancing, working capital, and other corporate needs. AmInvestment Bank Berhad and AmBank Islamic Berhad are key advisors and managers for the program.

For further insights into SG:BEW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.