Jazz Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Ted Love to Board

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( (JAZZ) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced the appointment of Dr. Ted Love to its board of directors, effective December 1, 2025. Dr. Love will serve as a Class I director until the 2027 annual general meeting and will join the Audit and Science and Medicine Committees. Concurrently, Kenneth W. O’Keefe announced his retirement from the board, effective December 1, 2025, with no disputes influencing his decision.

More about Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is a company operating in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines, particularly in the areas of neuroscience and oncology.

