Jazz Aviation Receives 5-Star DEI Employer Award

An announcement from Chorus Aviation ( (TSE:CHR) ) is now available.

Jazz Aviation LP has been awarded the 5-Star Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Employer recognition for 2025 by Canadian HR Reporter. This accolade underscores Jazz’s commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace culture, enhancing its industry positioning and reinforcing its reputation as a leader in diversity and inclusion initiatives. The award is based on a comprehensive evaluation of Jazz’s DEI practices and employee feedback, highlighting the company’s dedication to creating a supportive environment where employees can thrive.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CHR) stock is a Buy with a C$21.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chorus Aviation stock, see the TSE:CHR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CHR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CHR is a Neutral.

Chorus Aviation’s stock score is influenced by its strong corporate actions and effective cash flow management. However, persistent profitability challenges and a negative valuation aspect due to ongoing losses weigh on the overall score. Technical indicators suggest potential for recovery, but caution is advised due to mixed signals.

More about Chorus Aviation

Jazz Aviation LP is the largest regional airline in Canada, primarily operating Air Canada Express flights to 72 destinations across North America. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. and has been recognized for its leadership in diversity and inclusion, as well as its commitment to Indigenous reconciliation and safety in public transportation.

Average Trading Volume: 42,880

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$564.1M

