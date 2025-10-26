Jasper Investments Highlights Progress and Revenue Growth at AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jasper Investments ( (SG:FQ7) ) has issued an announcement.

Jasper Investments held its Annual General Meeting on September 29, 2025, where Chairman Jasper Goh Yang Jun and CEO Dennis Goh Hao Kwang addressed shareholders. The meeting focused on the company’s progress, highlighting efforts to resolve legacy issues and achieve revenue growth. The resolutions were voted on by poll, with CACS Corporate Advisory Pte. Ltd. overseeing the process.

Current Market Cap: S$48.59M

