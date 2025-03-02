Japan Tobacco’s Canadian Subsidiary Moves Towards Settlement of Tobacco Claims

Japan Tobacco ( (JP:2914) ) has shared an announcement.

Japan Tobacco’s Canadian subsidiary, JTI-Macdonald Corp., along with its co-defendants, is working towards settling all pending tobacco-related claims in Canada, with a proposed settlement plan involving a payment of 32.5 billion Canadian dollars. The settlement, which is still subject to court approval, will result in JT recording a provision for litigation losses in fiscal year 2024, but it will not affect the planned dividend per share.

More about Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) is a global company based in Tokyo, Japan, and is publicly traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company operates in three segments: tobacco, pharmaceutical, and processed food. Its tobacco products, including brands like Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD, are sold in over 130 markets. JT is also investing in Reduced-Risk Products, such as its Ploom heated tobacco line, and is committed to sustainable contributions to its stakeholders.

