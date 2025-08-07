Japan Securities Finance Co. Revises Executive Stock Compensation Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Japan Securities Finance Co ( (JP:8511) ) has shared an announcement.

Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. has revised its performance-linked stock compensation plan to include Board Benefit Trust-Restricted Stock, enhancing the alignment of executive compensation with company performance and shareholder interests. This revision allows executives to receive restricted shares annually, granting them voting rights and dividends during their tenure, which is expected to strengthen transparency and performance linkage in executive compensation.

More about Japan Securities Finance Co

Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on securities finance. The company provides stock lending and borrowing services, contributing to the liquidity and efficiency of the securities market.

Average Trading Volume: 158,006

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen158.2B

