Japan Securities Finance Co. Reports Q1 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Japan Securities Finance Co ( (JP:8511) ) has issued an update.

Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, showing a significant increase in operating revenues by 92.4% compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced a decline in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability despite revenue growth. The company’s total assets increased, but the shareholders’ equity ratio slightly decreased, reflecting changes in financial positioning. The dividend forecast for fiscal 2025 is slightly lower than the previous year, which may impact shareholder returns.

More about Japan Securities Finance Co

Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on securities finance. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and provides financial services related to securities lending and borrowing, playing a crucial role in the Japanese financial market.

Average Trading Volume: 158,006

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen158.2B

