Japan Post Insurance Reports Significant Unrealized Losses on Securities

JAPAN POST INSURANCE Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7181) ) has provided an announcement.

Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd. has reported unrealized losses on its securities amounting to 2,851,503 million yen as of September 30, 2025. Despite these losses, the company has not revised its financial or dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating stability in its financial outlook.

More about JAPAN POST INSURANCE Co., Ltd.

Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd. operates in the insurance industry, focusing on providing life insurance products and services. It is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and serves a wide range of customers in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 830,214

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1441.4B

