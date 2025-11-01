Janus Henderson Group Reports Record AUM and Strategic Growth

Janus Henderson Group ((JHG)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Janus Henderson Group’s recent earnings call painted a picture of strong performance and strategic growth, tempered by some challenges. The company reported record-high assets under management and a sixth consecutive quarter of positive net flows, highlighting successful strategic partnerships and product launches. However, it also acknowledged challenges such as negative equity flows and anticipated cost increases due to the Aladdin transition.

Record Assets Under Management

Janus Henderson Group achieved a milestone with assets under management reaching $483.8 billion. This represents a 6% increase over the prior quarter and a remarkable 27% increase year-over-year, marking the highest quarterly figure ever recorded by the company.

Sixth Consecutive Quarter of Positive Net Flows

The company reported $7.8 billion in net inflows, achieving a 7% organic growth rate. This marks the sixth consecutive quarter of positive net flows, underscoring the effectiveness of Janus Henderson’s growth strategies.

Strong Financial Performance

Janus Henderson reported an adjusted diluted EPS of $1.09, a 20% increase compared to the same period last year. This was supported by a 22% increase in adjusted operating income, reflecting the company’s robust financial health.

Positive Organic Net New Revenue Growth

Despite facing fee pressures, the company managed to generate positive organic net new revenue growth in the third quarter, demonstrating resilience in its revenue-generating capabilities.

Successful Partnerships and Product Launches

The earnings call highlighted new partnerships with CNO Financial Group and successful launches of active ETFs, including the Asset Backed Securities ETF (JABS) and the Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (JHAI), which are expected to drive future growth.

Challenges in Equity Flows

The company faced challenges with negative equity flows amounting to $3.3 billion, largely due to the merger of the Henderson European Trust, which resulted in $900 million of net outflows.

Cost Increases Due to Aladdin Transition

Janus Henderson’s strategic transition to the Aladdin platform is anticipated to increase adjusted operating costs by approximately 1% for 2026 and 2027, as the company invests in enhancing its operational efficiencies.

Near-Term Pipeline Depletion

Several fundings have depleted the near-term existing pipeline opportunities, which could potentially impact the company’s performance in future quarters.

Forward-Looking Guidance

CEO Ali Dibadj emphasized the company’s robust performance metrics and strategic initiatives during the earnings call. The firm reported a sixth consecutive quarter of positive net flows with a 7% organic growth rate and assets under management rising significantly. The company is focused on diversifying its offerings and maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation, including returning nearly $130 million to shareholders. Investments in future growth, such as the transition to Aladdin’s platform, are expected to enhance operational efficiencies by 2028.

In summary, Janus Henderson Group’s earnings call highlighted a strong performance with record-high assets under management and consecutive quarters of positive net flows. While the company faces challenges such as negative equity flows and anticipated cost increases, its strategic partnerships and product launches position it well for future growth. The forward-looking guidance suggests continued focus on diversification and operational efficiency improvements.

