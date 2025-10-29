Jamf Holding to be Acquired by Francisco Partners

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 29, 2025, Jamf announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Francisco Partners for $2.2 billion, with stockholders receiving $13.05 per share in cash. This acquisition, approved by Jamf’s Board of Directors, aims to support Jamf’s growth and leadership in the Apple management space, with the transaction expected to close in the first quarter of 2026. The acquisition will transition Jamf to a private company, enhancing its financial flexibility and strategic alignment to accelerate growth and innovation.

Jamf Holding’s overall score is driven by strong revenue growth and strategic initiatives highlighted in the earnings call. However, profitability challenges and valuation concerns weigh on the score. The technical analysis suggests potential short-term weakness, while the earnings call provides a positive outlook with strategic growth plans.

More about Jamf Holding

Jamf is a company that specializes in managing and securing Apple devices for organizations, providing a comprehensive solution for an Apple-first environment. The company is known for its enterprise-secure and consumer-simple offerings that protect personal privacy, serving businesses, educational institutions, and governments globally.

Average Trading Volume: 1,825,484

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.48B

