James River Group Completes Domestication to Delaware

On November 7, 2025, James River Group Holdings, Ltd. transitioned its jurisdiction of incorporation from Bermuda to Delaware, subsequently changing its name to James River Group Holdings, Inc. This move, known as the Domestication, involved converting its outstanding shares into an equivalent number of shares under Delaware law, while maintaining its NASDAQ listing under the symbol ‘JRVR’. The company adopted a new certificate of incorporation and by-laws, aligning the rights of its stockholders with Delaware’s General Corporation Law, without altering the terms of its Series A Preferred Shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (JRVR) stock is a Hold with a $6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on James River Group stock, see the JRVR Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, JRVR is a Neutral.

James River Group’s overall stock score reflects a challenging financial position with ongoing losses and cash flow issues. While the earnings call provided some positive developments in profitability and efficiency, the financial performance and valuation metrics indicate significant risks. Technical analysis shows mixed signals, with short-term strength but long-term concerns. Investors should be cautious and consider the company’s strategic improvements and ongoing challenges.

Average Trading Volume: 240,176

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $255.1M

