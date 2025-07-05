Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited Conducts 30th AGM Virtually

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited ( (IN:JPPOWER) ) has issued an announcement.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited held its 30th Annual General Meeting on July 5, 2025, via video conferencing in compliance with regulatory guidelines. The meeting was chaired by Shri Manoj Gaur, except for specific agenda items chaired by Shri Sunil Kumar Sharma, and was attended by 107 shareholders through virtual means, ensuring adherence to the necessary legal and procedural requirements.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited operates in the power industry, focusing on the generation of electricity. The company is involved in the development, implementation, and operation of power projects, primarily in India, and aims to contribute to the country’s energy needs.

Average Trading Volume: 6,507,415

Current Market Cap: 128B INR

