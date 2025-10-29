Jain Irrigation Maintains Credit Rating Amid Growth Projections

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited ( (IN:JISLJALEQS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited announced that CRISIL Ratings Limited has reaffirmed its credit ratings, maintaining a ‘Crisil BBB-/Stable’ for long-term and ‘Crisil A3’ for short-term ratings. Despite a 14% revenue decline in fiscal 2025 due to weak demand and external factors, the company expects double-digit growth in fiscal 2026 driven by strong performance in the Hi-Tech Agri, exports, and solar pump segments. The company is also managing its debt effectively, with a sustainable debt to operating profit ratio expected to remain stable, and plans to complete sustainable term debt repayment by the end of fiscal 2026.

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited is a leading company in the Micro Irrigation Systems (MIS) industry, with a long track record of operations and an extensive dealer network. The company primarily focuses on the agriculture sector, providing solutions like Hi-Tech Agri and solar pumps, and is significantly influenced by government budget allocations for this sector.

