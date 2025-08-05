Jaguar Mining Reports High-Grade Gold Intercepts at Pilar Mine

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Jaguar Mining ( (TSE:JAG) ) has shared an update.

Jaguar Mining Inc. has announced significant progress in its exploration activities at the BA zone within the Pilar mine in Brazil, reporting high-grade gold intercepts. The latest drilling results have confirmed the presence of substantial gold mineralization at depth, with the BA zone expected to contribute approximately 50% of the mine’s total production. This development underscores the zone’s potential as a key growth driver for Jaguar, enhancing its resource base and strengthening its position in the mining industry.

More about Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc. operates within the mining industry, focusing primarily on gold exploration and production. The company is known for its operations in Brazil, particularly in the Iron Quadrangle region, which is rich in mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 111,480

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$291.1M

