Jaguar Mining Reports Dip in Q1 Gold Production

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) has released an update.

Jaguar Mining Inc. has announced a decrease in gold production for Q1 2024, producing 16,177 ounces compared to 18,155 ounces in the same period last year. Processed tonnage also fell slightly along with the average head grade of the ore processed. Despite these production declines, the company’s cash position improved, rising to $26.4 million, partly due to the collection of a significant receivable.

