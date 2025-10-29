Jaguar Mining Advances Towards MTL Complex Restart with Partial Lifting of Satinoco Restrictions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Jaguar Mining ( (TSE:JAG) ).

Jaguar Mining Inc. announced a partial lifting of restrictions on the Satinoco pile at the Turmalina Mine, a vital step towards resuming operations at the MTL Complex. This development allows the company to proceed with essential preparatory work, enhancing safety and infrastructure, and aligns with its strategy to fully restart operations, thereby reinforcing its commitment to safety and regulatory compliance.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:JAG) stock is a Hold with a C$6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jaguar Mining stock, see the TSE:JAG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:JAG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:JAG is a Neutral.

Jaguar Mining’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance challenges, including declining revenue and profitability. Technical analysis provides some positive signals with a strong upward trend, but valuation concerns due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield weigh heavily on the score.

More about Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil. The company manages three gold mining complexes and holds a significant land package with exploration potential in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in Minas Gerais. Its main assets include the MTL complex (Turmalina mine and plant) and the Caeté complex (Pilar and Roça Grande mines, and Caeté plant).

Average Trading Volume: 270,660

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$488M

