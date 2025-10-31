Jade Gas Holdings Secures First LNG Sale Agreement with UB Metan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jade Gas Holdings Limited ( (AU:JGH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Jade Gas Holdings Limited has announced its first LNG gas sale agreement with UB Metan LLC, Mongolia’s largest importer of natural gas products. This agreement marks a significant milestone for Jade, as it secures a minimum 20% supply commitment from its Tavan Tolgoi CBM Project. The company has also brought two production wells online, with continuous gas flow, and is advancing several strategic initiatives including a potential dual listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. These developments are expected to enhance Jade’s operational capabilities and market presence, potentially impacting its financial performance and stakeholder interests positively.

Jade Gas Holdings Limited is a company operating in the energy sector, focusing on coal bed methane gas projects. Its primary operations are centered around the Tavantolgoi basin in Mongolia, where it is involved in the exploration and production of natural gas.

