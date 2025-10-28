Jacobson Pharma Announces New Europharm Licensing Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited ( (HK:2633) ).

Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited has announced a new licensing agreement, the 2025 Europharm License Agreement, between its subsidiaries Europharm and Europharm HK. This agreement, effective from December 1, 2025, to January 27, 2028, involves Europharm granting Europharm HK a license to use part of its factory for a monthly fee. This transaction is categorized as a connected and continuing connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, impacting the company’s asset acquisition processes and reporting requirements.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2633) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited stock, see the HK:2633 Stock Forecast page.

More about Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited

Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited is a pharmaceutical company involved in the production and distribution of a wide range of generic drugs and over-the-counter health products. The company operates primarily in the healthcare sector, focusing on providing accessible and affordable medication solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 653,458

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.74B

Find detailed analytics on 2633 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue