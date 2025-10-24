IwaiCosmo Holdings Reports Strong Financial Growth in First Half of 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IwaiCosmo Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:8707) ) has issued an announcement.

IwaiCosmo Holdings, Inc. reported a strong financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with significant year-on-year growth in operating revenues and profits. The company’s comprehensive income more than doubled compared to the previous year, indicating robust business operations and potentially positive implications for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8707) stock is a Buy with a Yen3241.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IwaiCosmo Holdings, Inc. stock, see the JP:8707 Stock Forecast page.

IwaiCosmo Holdings, Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the financial sector. It focuses on providing financial services and products, with a significant presence in the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 110,598

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen66.19B

