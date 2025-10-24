IwaiCosmo Holdings Announces Interim Dividends from Surplus

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IwaiCosmo Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:8707) ) has shared an announcement.

IwaiCosmo Holdings Co., Ltd. announced that its Board of Directors has approved interim dividends from surplus with a record date of September 30, 2025, maintaining the previously announced dividend schedule. The interim dividend is set at 60 yen per share, significantly higher than the previous year’s 20 yen, with a total payout of 1,409 million yen. This decision aligns with the company’s policy of returning profits to shareholders based on business performance, with a focus on maintaining stable dividends and aiming for a total return ratio of 50% or more during its Sixth Medium-Term Management Plan.

More about IwaiCosmo Holdings, Inc.

IwaiCosmo Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the financial sector and is listed on the Prime Market under stock code 8707. The company focuses on providing financial services and is committed to returning profits to shareholders through stable dividends.

Average Trading Volume: 110,598

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen66.19B

