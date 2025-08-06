Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Ivy Cosmetics Corporation ( (JP:4918) ).

Ivy Cosmetics Corporation reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the first quarter ending June 2025. The company experienced a 15.7% decrease in net sales compared to the previous year, alongside operating and ordinary losses. Despite these challenges, the capital adequacy ratio improved to 74.9%, indicating a strong equity position. The company did not declare any dividends for the quarter, reflecting its focus on stabilizing operations amidst financial setbacks.

More about Ivy Cosmetics Corporation

Ivy Cosmetics Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Standard stock exchange, operating in the general business category. The company is involved in the cosmetics industry, offering a range of beauty and skincare products.

Average Trading Volume: 50,911

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen1.69B

